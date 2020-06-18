Allstate (NYSE:ALL) estimates May catastrophe losses of $350M pretax, or $277M after-tax, with the losses representing eight events at an estimated cost of $346M pretax, plus unfavorable prior period reserve estimates.

Four severe weather events which included rain, wind and hail, primarily impacting Texas and the Midwest, accounted for ~80% of May estimated catastrophe losses.

Brings estimated catastrophe losses for the months of April and May to $982M pretax, $776M after-tax.

Previously: Allstate Q1 adjusted EPS beats, catastrophe losses fall (May 5)