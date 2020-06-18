Jobless claims hold steady at higher-than-hoped 1.5M

Initial Jobless Claims: -58K to 1.508M vs. +1.220M consensus, 1.566M prior (revised from 1.542M).

Total job losses over the past twelve weeks are now almost 47M, almost 28% of the U.S. workforce.

The four-week moving average is 1.773M, down 234K from the previous week.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 14.1% down from 14.4% last week.

Continuing claims are 20.544M down from 20.606M, higher than 19.8M consensus.

Continuing claims have been stubbornly above 20M since the last week of April. That data point is on contrast to the surprise rise in May nonfarm payrolls, which were hailed as signs of a labor market comeback.

The need for the economy to chip away more at continuing claims will become more urgent as end of the extra $600/week in jobless benefits from the federal government approaches. The CARES Act benefits are set to expire at the end of July.