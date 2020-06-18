Needham analyst Laura Martin sees a long-term tailwind for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from the coronavirus pandemic, which could accelerate the ad dollar shift away from traditional TV and towards streaming video.

Martin sees the pandemic's negative impacts on Roku hitting the hardest in Q2 before improving in 2021-22 compared to the firm's pre-pandemic expectations.

The analyst expects 39% Y/Y growth in active accounts in Q2 compared to the 37% growth in Q1.

Needham maintains a Buy rating and $150 price target for Roku. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.