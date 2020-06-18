Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) CEO Ed Bastian is making comments this morning at the company's virtual annual meeting.

Bastian says Delta expects to get back to break-even sometime around next spring as the cash burn rate incrementally improves. In a look ahead to August, Bastian says domestic capacity will be down around 55% to 60%. He also disclosed that 500 Delta employees contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began and ten have died.

