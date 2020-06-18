Citi and Susquehanna lift their price targets for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), as the fintech benefits from the accelerated shift to digital commerce during the pandemic and rolls out new in-store payments with QR functionality.

Citi's Ashwin Shirvaikar cites PayPal's intra-quarter comments, data from Mastercard and Visa, Citi's surveys on behavioral changes, and PayPal's access to debt-based funding as "all positive factors.

Increases PT to $186 from $145; maintains Buy rating.

Meanwhile, PayPal's new in-store payments with QR functionality hold "massive consumer relevance" for contactless payments in the pandemic era; also cites better May credit card volumes, especially in e-commerce.

Boosts PT to $190 from $150; keeps Positive rating.

PYPL gains 0.6% in premarket trading.

