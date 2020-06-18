Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) +11.8% pre-market following yesterday's 26% plunge in response to a report from short seller Prescient Point that said much of the company's reported U.S. revenue is "fabricated" by "accounting gimmicks that artificially inflate revenue and profits."

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen views the selloff as a buying opportunity, saying Prescience Point's "claims are specious - some are illogical, some are nonsensical, and we believe a lot is circumstantial."

Shen says Enphase generated $180M cash flow since the start of 2019 with a corresponding increase in cash on the balance sheet, and "we don't see how this amount of cash generation could be accomplished by overstating revenues and margins."

Johnson Rice analyst Martin Malloy upgrades the stock to Buy from Accumulate with a $74 price target, raised from $39, saying Prescient's report fails to consider Enphase's continued rising market share in U.S. residential.

Cowen's Jeffrey Osborne also says Enphase's share price drop presents a buy, as the short report contains "a number of inaccuracies."

According to Bloomberg, J.P. Morgan's Mark Strouse says Enphase "seemed dismissive" of Prescience's report in the company's presentation at the bank’s energy conference.