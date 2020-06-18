PSB Holdings (OTCQX:PSBQ) declares $0.21/share semi-annual dividend, 5% increase from prior dividend of $0.20.

Forward yield 2.2%

Payable July 31; for shareholders of record July 10; ex-div July 9.

CEO Scott M. Cattanach said, “Given our current capital strength, based on our capital stress testing results and liquidity position in the year ahead, we are continuing and modestly increasing our normal semi-annual shareholder dividend while monitoring changing economic conditions. Increased revenue from high volume in our residential mortgage banking division and loan origination income associated with the SBA Payroll Protection Program has allowed us to build loan loss reserves believed to be needed to offset potential future credit losses driven by the COVID-19 economic downturn. We will continue to monitor our capital needs and earnings strength to re-evaluate our dividend policy later in 2020 as the current economic environment evolves.”

