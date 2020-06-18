Youngevity International (YGYI +0.7% ) subsidiary CLR Roaster inks a 5-year contract with H&H Coffee to sell its espresso brands in Panama that is expected to result in ~$2M annual revenue.

With the minimum order quantity set to 40-foot containers/order, ~60,000 units of Café Cachita Espresso bricks would be shipped this week.

In a second order, Café La Rica bricks of ~60,000 units are planned to be shipped within next 14 days.

"Expanding the distribution of our company owned brands remains a high priority and we are pleased to continue to expand our international footprint," said Dave Briskie, president and CFO of Youngevity International.

Previously: Youngevity inks new deal with Save Mart (April 13)