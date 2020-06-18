Marking MetLife's (NYSE:MET) first transaction in the U.K. longevity reinsurance market, its Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance will provide reinsurance for Pension Insurance Corporation plc for longevity risk associated with ~£280M of pension liabilities.

"With this transaction, MetLife is establishing itself as a reinsurance solution for direct insurers in the U.K.," said Graham Cox, MetLife executive vice president and head of Retirement & Income Solutions.

In 2019, more than £40B of U.K. pension risk transfer transactions were completed, representing a "robust market" with "opportunity for reinsurers to support direct insurers by managing their longevity risk," Cox said.