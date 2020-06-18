American Shared Hospital Services' (NYSEMKT:AMS) subsidiary, GK Financing, LLC, has completed the acquisition of ~98% of the total outstanding shares of Gamma Knife Center Ecuador S.A., purchased from GKC Ecuador's majority shareholders.

At a later date, AMS plans to acquire the remaining outstanding shares by entering into a separate stock purchase agreement with the remaining minority shareholders.

The total purchase price for the Acquisition, including the minority shares is expected to be ~$2M.

This purchase price has been paid with $575,000 in cash and a $1.425M loan.