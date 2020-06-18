Volatile high flyers hit in premarket

Trend trades are taking it on the chin premarket, with some skyrocketing stocks continuing to come back to earth. Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) is down 7% before hours after reversing course on a stock sale yesterday. The car rental company was looking to sell $500 million in shares (it said would ultimately be worthless) to cash in on the recent rally as a favorite of the Robin Hood trading crowd. But it backtracked after SEC objections.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE), a retail favorite following calls to “Buy Black” to support black-owned business, is falling 9% , extending a plunge more than 50% yesterday. Its non-voting Class D shares (NASDAQ:UONEK) are off 17% .

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) is off 3.9%. The stock’s been solid even though it said in May it’s being delisted. It was revealed last week its chairman is likely to face criminal fraud charges in China.

What’s surprising is how these stocks are still holding up in selloffs, indicating there’s still enough to support for them to possibly resume their previous runs. It would have been interesting to see how many investors were willing to take Hertz up on its offer of stock that would almost certainly end up without value.