Cushman & Wakefield to use Matterport tech for virtual marketing
Jun. 18, 2020 9:14 AM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)CWKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- As the real estate market embraces virtual technology to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) enters an agreement with Matterport, a specialist in spatial data capture.
- With Matterport Capture Services, Cushman & Wakefield will be able to offer clients a turnkey solution to scan commercial properties in 3D across its footprint.
- The technology will allow Cushman & Wakefield to market properties to prospective tenants and buyers in a virtual environment with dimensionally-accurate digital twins.
- Previously: Cushman & Wakefield gears up to help clients in a post-COVID-19 world (April 8)