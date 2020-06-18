Cushman & Wakefield to use Matterport tech for virtual marketing

Jun. 18, 2020 9:14 AM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)CWKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • As the real estate market embraces virtual technology to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) enters an agreement with Matterport, a specialist in spatial data capture.
  • With Matterport Capture Services, Cushman & Wakefield will be able to offer clients a turnkey solution to scan commercial properties in 3D across its footprint.
  • The technology will allow Cushman & Wakefield to market properties to prospective tenants and buyers in a virtual environment with dimensionally-accurate digital twins.
  • Previously: Cushman & Wakefield gears up to help clients in a post-COVID-19 world (April 8)
