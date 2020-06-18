Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) has completed enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2 exploratory study of NYX-783 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NYX-783 in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The company anticipates data in late 2020.

The primary efficacy endpoint is the change in CAPS-5 (Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for the DSM-5) total score and sub-scores from baseline to the end of each of the four-week treatment periods.

Additional endpoints evaluate the safety and tolerability of NYX-783 on various PTSD symptoms, including sleep quality, cognitive function, anxiety, and depression in PTSD patients.

The data are expected to inform future development plans for NYX-783 in PTSD.