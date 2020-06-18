WidePoint Corporation (NYSEMKT:WYY) expects FY2020 revenues to range between $185M - $195M vs. consensus of $132.45M and EBITDA in the range of $3M - $3.4M.

“We’ve always been optimistic about our growth prospects for 2020, but it’s especially gratifying to be in a position to now provide the investment community with a more tangible and objective measure of our expectations for the year. We started 2020 with a successful quarter, and we look forward to building on that momentum throughout the year,” said CEO, Jin Kang.