WidePoint +24% as FY2020 revenue outlook exceeds consensus

WidePoint Corporation (WYY)

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEMKT:WYY) expects FY2020 revenues to range between $185M - $195M vs. consensus of $132.45M and EBITDA in the range of $3M - $3.4M.

“We’ve always been optimistic about our growth prospects for 2020, but it’s especially gratifying to be in a position to now provide the investment community with a more tangible and objective measure of our expectations for the year. We started 2020 with a successful quarter, and we look forward to building on that momentum throughout the year,” said CEO, Jin Kang.

WYY +24.25% PM.