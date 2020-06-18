Biogen (BIIB -6.4% ) is down out the gate after a West Virginia judge found that generic drugmaker Mylan (MYL +6.1% ) demonstrated Biogen's U.S. patent '514 for multiple sclerosis med Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) was "invalid for lack of written description."

Mylan aims to market a biosimilar if patent issues can be surmounted.

Tecfidera accounted for 39% of the company's 2019 product sales ($4,432.7M/11,379.8M).

Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal last week was cautious on the ability for Biogen to avoid an adverse ruling. Gal cited, among other things, the judge's contention that there were issues with Biogen's arguments.