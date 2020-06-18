Israel's data processing company, Splitit Payments (OTCPK:STTTF) signed a multi-year agreement with Mastercard (MA -0.2% ) for a broader adoption of its installment solution across the world through leveraging the latter's partner network of consumers and merchants.

Brad Paterson, CEO of Splitit, said that "It’s a major plank in our strategy to grow through strategic partnerships to make Splitit a household name." For May, it posted record merchant sales volume of 321% Y/Y.

Additionally, Mastercard and Splitit plan to develop installment and related products and launch pilots across three markets thereby seeking a global roll out.

Mastercard believes that through this partnership higher transaction volumes for businesses and immediate budgeting solutions for consumers would be enabled.