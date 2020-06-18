Upjohn, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newco, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has priced a private offering of $7.45B aggregate principal amount of Newco’s senior notes and a private offering of €3.60B aggregate principal amount of Finco’s senior notes.

The sales of the U.S. Dollar Notes and Euro Notes are expected to close on June 22 and June 23, respectively.

The Notes are being offered in connection with the previously announced combination of Pfizer’s off-patent branded and generic established medicines business (the “Upjohn Business”) and Mylan.

Prior to the Combination, Pfizer will contribute the Upjohn Business to Newco, so that the Upjohn Business is separated from the remainder of Pfizer’s businesses (the “Separation”), and Pfizer will distribute to its stockholders all of the issued and outstanding shares of Newco’s common stock.

In connection with the Separation, Newco will make a cash payment of $12B to Pfizer.