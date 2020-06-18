On a quest to "unchain" personal mobility, Gates (NYSE:GTES) is refreshing its overall product portfolio.

It's offering new and expanded component lines, offering next-generation sprockets, belts and cranksets optimized for ebikes, entry-level commuter and extreme performance bicycles.

"Demand is rising for alternative methods of transportation, as people look for smarter, more affordable, more environmentally friendly solutions to get to where they need to go," reads a press release.

"Despite revenue being down 12% in 1Q20 and likely ~30% in 2Q20, the company’s balance sheet is strong with no meaningful debt due until 2024," writes Busted IPO Forum in a recent Seeking Alpha article, Gates Industrial Corporation: An Investment Assessment.