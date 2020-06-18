As the pandemic accelerates the trend to contactless payment, Mastercard (NYSE:MA), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), and Xiaomi (XI) introduce a secure contactless payment solution to Russia in the first phase of a European-wide introduction of NXP's mobile wallet.

NXP's cloud platform mWallet 2GO and NFC chips power contactless payment capabilities for Xiaomi Mi Smart Bank 4 NFC devices.

NXP’s mWallet 2GO is designed to ease development, reduce cost, and accelerate time to market for OEMs to add mobile payment capability to any wearable and mobile device.

By digitizing consumers' bank cards, the mWallet 2GO allows them to activate Mi Pay on their Xiaomi device and enable fast and contactless transactions.

