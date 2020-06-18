There is good news and bad news from BMO Capital on Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII).

The firm says Polaris dealers are seeing records sales with no end in sight, but they have a shortage of inventory.

Analyst Gerrick Johnson: "In the near term we are concerned that Polaris may be missing opportunities to capture demand owing to supply/distribution issues... Unless this recent surge is the beginning of a longer-term secular trend toward motorized outdoor recreation, the retail window could begin to close if a change in lifestyle preferences or economic conditions pivots consumers to alternative recreation options."

BMO keeps a Market Perform rating on Polaris vs. the average Wall Street rating on Buy.