Nucor (NUE -0.4% ) says it expects Q2 EPS of $0.10-$0.15, ahead of analyst consensus estimate $0.07, as its operating performance has been better than expected.

"Though overall market conditions are still challenged by the pandemic, demand in non-residential construction has been resilient during this time," the company says.

Nucor says its downstream steel products segment is enjoying another strong quarter, and it sees strong rebound in automotive related steel demand.

"The automotive industry experienced better than expected sales during their outage period resulting in low inventory levels" entering Q3.