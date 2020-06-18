BV Financial (OTCPK:BVFL) to acquire Delmarva Bancshares (OTCQX:DLMV) in an all-cash transaction of ~$54M. Expected closing date is Q420.

Delmarva preferred and common shareholders will receive cash of $8.90 for each share held.

While the transaction is expected to be incremental to BV Financials's FY21 EPS, the funding is through the issuance of $30M in subordinated debt and a dividend from by its subsidiary BayVanguard Bank.

On completion of the transaction, BayVanguard Bank is estimated to have $750M in assets and 16 branch locations. No management changes.