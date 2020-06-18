Nikola plays defense against negative article on CEO

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Trevor Milton posts on Twitter a letter the company's attorneys sent to Bloomberg in response to yesterday's article on Milton's track record with vehicle claims and production.

The letter states that Nikola will "take all steps" to enforce its rights and protect its good name and the reputation of its founder. On Twitter, Milton said he looks forward to subpoenas flying.

Seeking Alpha authors are starting to fire off articles on Nikola one after another. Most are leaning decidedly bearish.

Shares of Nikola are up 1.41% in early trading to $64.96.

