Wanting to avoid the 20% import tax on smartphones, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly planning to manufacture the new iPhone SE in India, according to The Information sources.

Apple has told at least one supplier in China to start shipping components for the 2020 SE model to Wistron, one of the tech giant's manufacturing partners in India.

The previous SE model was produced in India until 2019.

Last month, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said the new iPhone SE could expand Apple's market share in existing markets, particularly in India. Apple held just 1% of the Indian smartphone market in 2019.