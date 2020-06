Hartford Funds plans to liquidate the Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (RORE) and Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF (LVUS) as part of its regular review of its product lineup.

Aug. 7, 2020 is expected to be the last full day of trading on NYSE Arca for RORE and on Cboe BZX Exchange for LVUS.

The liquidation date for the ETFs will be on or about Aug. 14, 2020.

RORE, which started in October 2016, has $3.87M AUM and LVUS, which started in May 2017, has $7.04M of AUM.

