Leading indicators rebounds, but trouble lingers

May Leading Indicators: +2.8% to 99.8 vs. +1.7% consensus and -6.1% prior (revised from -4.4%).

Coincident Economic Index +1.1% to 95.3.

Lagging Economic Index -1.9% to 111.4.

"The improvements in labor markets, housing permits, and stock prices also buoyed the LEI, but new orders in manufacturing, consumers’ outlook on the economy, and the Leading Credit Index still point to weak economic conditions. The breadth and depth of the decline in the LEI between February and April suggest the economy at large will remain in recession territory in the near term,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.