National Grid (NGG -0.2% ) reports a FY 2020 pretax profit of £1.75B, down from £1.84B in the prior fiscal year, and forecasts a coronavirus hit of £400M ($502M) to underlying earnings in FY 2021, citing higher bad debt and the deferral of rate increases in its U.S. business.

Underlying operating profit, which strips out exceptional items, improved 0.8% to £3.45B but missed analyst consensus £3.57B.

The company declares a final dividend of 32 pence/share, bringing the full-year payout to 48.57 pence, up from 47.34 pence for FY 2019 and in line with the its inflation-linked growth policy.

Noting the slight miss on underlying profit, RBC analyst John Musk says any short-term disruption related to COVID-19 is not likely to have a material impact on the long-term investment case; RBC rates the stock at Outperform.