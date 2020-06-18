Freight volumes have improved five of the last six weeks since troughing during the month of April.

Daseke (DSKE +3.7% ) expects positive cash flows from operating activities and positive free cash flow in Q2.

At June 1, 2020 the company had more than $220M of available liquidity, including approximately $80M available under the revolving credit facility and cash and cash equivalents.

Financial results continue to benefit from the previously launched integration, business improvement and comprehensive restructuring plans, which have strengthened the company and continued to support positive operating profits and free cash flow generation.

Daseke has made substantial progress on the strategic divestiture of its Aveda assets and expects to conclude the process by the end of Q3.