Horizon Bancorp (HBNC +0.3% ) has priced its public offering of $60M of 5.625% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due July 1, 2030 at 100% of par.

Interest payable semi-annually in arrears and from July 1, 2025 the rate on the subordinated notes will reset quarterly to a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR, plus 549 bps, payable quarterly in arrears.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is June 24, 2020.

The subordinated notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.