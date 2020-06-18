Stocks are recovering from opening lows in morning trading, but the broader market remained slightly lower Thursday.

The S&P 500 is down 0.2% , the Dow off 0.5% and the Nasdaq is edging up 0.1% .

Jobless claims numbers did little to support the narrative of a quick labor market comeback. Weekly claims are above 1.5M and continuing claims are still above 20M.

The Philadelphia Fed index for June bounced back to +27.5, crushing expectations of -23.

Labor concerns may have exacerbated pessimism in consumer stocks, especially in travel, with airlines weak again. United (NYSE:UAL) is down 2.3% Brick-and-mortar-focused retailers also struggled. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is off 1.4% .