Stocks are recovering from opening lows in morning trading, but the broader market remained slightly lower Thursday.
The S&P 500 is down 0.2%, the Dow off 0.5% and the Nasdaq is edging up 0.1%.
Jobless claims numbers did little to support the narrative of a quick labor market comeback. Weekly claims are above 1.5M and continuing claims are still above 20M.
The Philadelphia Fed index for June bounced back to +27.5, crushing expectations of -23.
Labor concerns may have exacerbated pessimism in consumer stocks, especially in travel, with airlines weak again. United (NYSE:UAL) is down 2.3% Brick-and-mortar-focused retailers also struggled. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is off 1.4%.
Tech continues to be a pocket of strength. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) leads the info tech sector, up 1.9%.