New GERM ETF focuses on biotech for infectious diseases

Apropos for the pandemic era, ETFMG launches the ETFMG Treatments, Testing, and Advancements ETF, which seeks to invest in biotech companies that are engaged in testing and treatments of infectious diseases.

Ticker is GERM; expense ratio is 0.68%; top three holdings are Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), and Bio Rad Labs (NYSE:BIO).

The methodology behind the fund focuses on the advancements in the infectious disease subsector of biotech with targeted exposure to U.S.-listed companies at the forefront of R&D, vaccines, therapies, and testing technologies.

"GERM represents an investment theme that is much more than topical, it provides unique exposure to a previously underrepresented growth sector within biotech," said Sam Masucci, CEO and founder of ETFMG.

