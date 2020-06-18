A rack of updates on T-Mobile (TMUS +2.3% ) has resulted in a pair of bulls reiterating their positive takes.

The company yesterday boosted its Q2 forecast for customer additions by several hundred thousand, pointing to a retail recovery and new business-facing opportunities, and also updated on expected costs. And its CFO, Braxton Carter, set his retirement, and the company's set to sell its Boost Mobile prepaid unit to Dish Network.

Goldman Sachs has reiterated its Buy rating, pointing to attractive valuation relative to its slower-growing peers, as well as the opportunities mentioned for T-Mobile for Business. It has a price target of $123, implying 17% upside.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating (albeit with a $106 price target). The firm says an acceleration of merger costs (T-Mobile said a pull-forward means they'll be $800M-$900M pretax vs. a previous $500M-$600M) won't have a material impact on the quarter's free cash flow.