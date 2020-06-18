Boeing (BA +1.5% ) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +2.1% ) have largely disbanded engineering teams designing Aerion Supersonic's AS2 business jet as both companies look to conserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Air Current reports.

The situation will also delay the first flight of the $120M, Mach 1.4 business jet by a year to 2025.

Boeing made a "significant investment" in Aerion last February to "unlock supersonic air travel for new markets" and "build the future of sustainable supersonic flight."

