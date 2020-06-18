Century Aluminum proposes $250M senior secured notes offering
Jun. 18, 2020 10:27 AM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)CENXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Century Aluminum (CENX -0.5%) announced a proposed offering of $250M senior secured notes due 2025.
- Net proceeds from the sale and cash on hand will be used to finance the purchase of the existing notes in the tender offer and the redemption of any existing notes not acquired in the tender offer, as well as to pay fees and expenses related to the offering of the new notes.
- Additionally, Company commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its $250M outstanding principal amount of 7.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2021.