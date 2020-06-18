Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is comfortably back over $1,000 after Jefferies lifts its price target on Tesla to a Street-high (for base case, one-year timeframe) $1,200 from a prior PT of $650.

"Against expectations even a few months back, the gap with peers is widening, from product to battery tech/capacity," updates analyst Philippe Houchois.

"We see Covid-19 as an accelerator of the transition to EVs and renewables, from consumers and public policy. Tesla remains significantly ahead of peers in product range, capacity and technology. Near term, EV friendly incentives in the EU and lower priced Model 3 support H2 volume, making Tesla more resilient than peers."

Tesla traded as high as $1,019.20 earlier in the session (see chart).