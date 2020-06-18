Vale (VALE -2.1% ) says it plans to resume operations next month at the Voisey's Bay nickel and copper mine in Canada after halting work since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company expects production will restart in early July and reach full capacity by early August; the mine produced 5,300 metric tons of copper and 7,300 tons of nickel in Q1.

Vale is partnering with a private testing lab in Newfoundland & Labrador to provide testing of all employees entering the site.

Vale in April lowered its overall full-year production guidance for copper to 360K-380K tons, down from 400K tons, and for nickel to 180K-195K tons from 200K-210K tons because of the idling of the mine and the impact of COVID-19 on maintenance plans.

The news comes as Vale also wins approval to resume operations at its Itabira mining complex in southern Brazil after authorities approved its revised virus protocols.

But analysts at Credit Suisse and elsewhere see continued short-term impacts from potential similar virus-led measures imposed at other mining complexes in Minas Gerais state or even at Carajas as new cases remain high in nearby cities.