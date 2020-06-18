Medtronic (MDT -0.6% ) announces that a business group within Foxconn Technology Group has completed the regulatory requirements to begin manufacturing the Medtronic Puritan Bennett 560 ventilator at its Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, WI. The production target is 10K units over the next year.

Medtronic will market and sell the device. It has shared design specs, service manuals, and other information online since late March aimed at enabling other firms to make the product to meet COVID-19-related demand.