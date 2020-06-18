Affluence acquires Vibe Wireless

Jun. 18, 2020 10:57 AM ETAffluence Corporation (AFFU)AFFUBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Affluence (OTCPK:AFFU +42.9%) acquired the assets of Vibe Wireless for undisclosed terms in order to develop diversified revenue streams in multiple 5G and IoT technology sectors.
  • James Honan, Jr., CEO Affluence, said that "Vibe Wireless is a strategic acquisition for the company and is a natural fit with our 5G initiative."
  • Vibe holds one of the three active wireless telecommunications licenses with frequency authorization on the Caribbean Island of Grenada and is underway discussion to implement its 5G RAN build plan.
  • Vibe and Affluence would have the ability to reach up to 2M monthly subscribers in the region and provide 5G solutions to all Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority member nations.
