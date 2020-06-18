Lee Enterprises (LEE -8.3% ) Q2 revenue decreased 1.1% Y/Y to $121.4M and adj. operating revenue decreased 10% Y/Y.

Subscription revenue increased 3% Y/Y whereas adj. subscription revenue declined 2.8% Y/Y to $86M, which represented 41.4% of total operating revenue.

TownNews revenue increased 11.1% Y/Y on a standalone basis and totaled more than $24M.

Advertising revenue declined 3.2% Y/Y, and adj. advertising revenue declined 15.5% Y/Y to $102M.

Adj. digital advertising and marketing services revenue totaled $32.8M or 32.2% of total advertising revenue.

Legacy Lee digital advertising represents 43% of total advertising revenue.

Adj. total digital revenue was $46M, representing 22.2% of operating revenue.

Digital only subscribers totaled nearly 0.2M, with a 91.7% Y/Y increase, and page views were up 8.6% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA totaled $17.4M, despite the immediate negative revenue impact from COVID-19.

Pro forma adj. EBITDA margin was 11.6%.

As of today, the Company has more than $50M in liquidity through cash on the balance sheet, providing sufficient liquidity in the near term.

The company expects to achieve $100M in cost synergies by end of FY2021.

"Closed on the transaction with Berkshire Hathaway, a strategic acquisition and financing that nearly doubled the size of our operations and eliminated our looming debt maturities, at highly attractive terms." said Kevin Mowbray, President and CEO.

Previously: Lee reports Q2 results (June 18)