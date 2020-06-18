Valentino and Amazon (AMZN +0.1% ) have filed a joint lawsuit against Kaitlyn Pan Group for allegedly counterfeiting the luxury brand's shoes.

Kaitlyn Pan was selling the shoes on Amazon's e-commerce platform until last September, when Amazon shut down the seller account.

Amazon has been rumored to be planning a luxury fashion portal similar to Alibaba's Tmall Luxury Pavilion, but luxury brands have said the risk of counterfeiting is too high.

Earlier this year, Amazon said it would report more counterfeit goods to law enforcement in the EU and the U.S. after facing increased scrutiny about its product policing.