Kaleyra launches stock offering, shares -11%
Jun. 18, 2020 10:45 AM ETKaleyra, Inc. (KLR)KLRBy: SA News Team
- Kaleyra (NYSEMKT:KLR) has commenced an underwritten public offering of ~5.538M shares of common stock.
- Underwriters also expect to be granted option for up to an additional ~0.83M shares.
- The Company to use the proceeds for working capital and other general purposes, strategic growth, to repay certain of its current obligations related to business combination, debt repayments and forward purchase obligations.
- The Company may also use a portion of the proceeds to acquire, license and invest in complementary products, technologies or businesses, although, it currently has no agreements/commitments to complete any such transaction.
- Shares (KLR -11.2%)