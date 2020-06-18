Colgate-Palmolive (CL -0.4% ) is reviewing Chinese toothpaste brand Darlie, which it runs with joint venture partner Hawley & Hazel.

Darlie, which was formerly called Darkie, has been criticized for its racial overtones.

"For more than 35 years, we have been working together to evolve the brand, including substantial changes to the name, logo and packaging. We are currently working with our partner to review and further evolve all aspects of the brand, including the brand name," states a company spokesperson.

After a two-month rally, shares of Colgate-Palmolive trade above their 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.