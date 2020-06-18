BRP upsizes senior revolving credit facility to $400M
Jun. 18, 2020 10:49 AM ETBRP Group, Inc. (BRP)BRPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- BRP (BRP +0.4%) subsidiary, Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC, has amended its senior revolving credit facility, effective immediately, to increase the committed line under the credit facility to $400M, from previous $300M.
- Each of the original lenders is maintaining or increasing its commitment under the revolving credit facility. As part of the expanded credit facility, Capital One joined the group of original lenders as a co-documentation agent.
- There was no change to interest rates. The maturity date of the revolver remains September 23, 2024.
