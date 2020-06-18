McEwen outlines progress at Black Fox, Gold Bar mines
Jun. 18, 2020 10:49 AM ET McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)
- McEwen Mining (MUX -2.9%) trades lower following an exploration update from the Black Fox mine in Canada and the Gold Bar mine in Nevada.
- At Black Fox, underground exploration drilling along the upper west flank encountered high grade results within 400 ft. to the west of the nearest mining area, and infill drilling also returned high grades near existing workings.
- At Gold Bar, infill and confirmation drilling conducted since mid-March "has increased our confidence in the revised geologic model and demonstrated potential near mine exploration opportunities to the southwest and northeast."
- McEwen says temporary mining suspensions due to COVID-19 have affected its mining plan for 2020, causing the need to adjust production forecasts; H2 guidance will be provided with Q2 results.