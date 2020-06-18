Cloudflare loses bear on security's cloud shift
Jun. 18, 2020 10:54 AM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)NETBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Seeing the company as well-positioned to benefit from the cybersecurity cloud shift, Morgan Stanley upgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from Underweight to Equal Weight and raises the price target by $10 to $34.
- The firm says that as more work moves to the cloud and more employees work from home, "moving the security center of gravity to the Public Cloud makes ever more sense."
- Morgan Stanley says NET's exposure to small and mid-sized businesses "should be a core asset for the secular shift."
- Cloudflare shares are up 2.1% to $36.54. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.