BTIG analyst Mark Palmer sees the troubles of German payments and card-issuing firm Wirecard creating opportunities for Intelligent Systems (INS +2.0% ), Paysign (PAYS -1.4% ), and Green Dot (GDOT +4.3% ).

PAYS’s strategy in its plasma donor card business is based in large part on taking market share from Wirecard in the U.S.

"We believe that, if Wirecard’s challenges persist, PAYS will be well-positioned to make an even more aggressive play to take over the company’s programs," Palmer writes.

Though INS CEO didn't see any impact from Wirecard's troubles when he spoke on the company's May 5 conference call, that could change as Wirecard "is now facing an existential crisis," said Palmer.

Meanwhile, Green Dot CEO Dan Henry has said the company will focus on leveraging its bank charter, which allows it to issue cards without having an external bank as a partner, which was also one of Wirecard's strengths.

Compare PAYS, INS, WRCDF, GDOT with S&P 500:

Previously: Green Dot jumps 14% after Q1 beats, saw improvement in late April (May 12)