Molecular testing services provider Natera (NTRA +1.3% ) announces the commencement of enrollment in two clinical trials, CIRCULATE-Japan and BESPOKE CRC, evaluating clinical outcomes of its Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test in patients with resectable (Stages II - IV) colorectal cancer (CRC).

CIRCULATE-Japan will assess optimal circulating tumor DNA-guided treatment strategies in up to 2,500 Japanese CRC patients with a particular focus on adjuvant chemo decisions based on MRD status.

BESPOKE CRC will enroll ~1,000 U.S. patients at time of surgery to measure the clinical impact of Signatera testing.

The company launched Signatera commercially in May 2019.

In 2019, it generated $269.9M in testing revenues, up 12.3% from the prior year. Its Panorama prenatal test and Horizon cancer screen produced the majority of sales.