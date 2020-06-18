Albemarle (ALB -0.6% ) says it has started a 15-day shutdown of its Atacama potash plant in Chile to comply with government restrictions requiring miners to reduce staff as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The temporary closure reduces site personnel by 10%, or 24 people, but will not affect lithium production, the company says.

Albemarle tells Reuters that 17 of its Chile-based workers and contractors had been infected with COVID-19, including 14 who work on the salt flat.