Albemarle (ALB -0.6%) says it has started a 15-day shutdown of its Atacama potash plant in Chile to comply with government restrictions requiring miners to reduce staff as a precaution against the coronavirus.
The temporary closure reduces site personnel by 10%, or 24 people, but will not affect lithium production, the company says.
Albemarle tells Reuters that 17 of its Chile-based workers and contractors had been infected with COVID-19, including 14 who work on the salt flat.
No. 2 lithium producer SQM (SQM -0.4%) says one of its workers had died earlier this week from COVID-19, but it is not known how many workers had been infected.