Deutsche Bank to pay over $10M to resolve two CFTC cases
Jun. 18, 2020 11:20 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)DBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank (DB -1.0%) agrees to pay more than $10M to settle two enforcement cases brought by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
- While $10M is a fairly small amount for a bank of Deutsche Bank's size, the German lender has been facing a raft of probes over money-laundering and other violations; it agreed to pay $197M last year to settle a Dutch bribery suit and agreed in 2018 to settle an ISDAFIX manipulation case for $70M.
- One agreement resolves federal court charges alleging the German lender of violating various swap data reporting and other regulatory rules.
- The other settles charges that two Deutsche Bank Securities traders engaged in spoofing. According to the order, DBSI manually placed bids or offers on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange with the intent to cancel the bids or offers before execution, an illegal practice known as spoofing.
- The first consent orders impose a $9M civil monetary penalty on Deutsche Bank and the second requires DBSI to pay a $1.25M civil penalty.