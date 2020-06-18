With ad trends looking better than expected, MoffettNathanson is raising estimates for key cable TV players.

There's ongoing concerns about attrition of pay TV subscribers, the firm notes, as well as a general lack of visibility on the ad recovery.

But it's raising estimates for television ad revenues at Discovery (DISCA +0.3% ), Fox (FOX +2% , FOXA +1.9% ) and ViacomCBS (VIAC +2.6% , VIACA +1.8% ).

Of those, it's reiterating its Buy rating on Fox, with a $34 price target on FOXA implying 19% upside.

It's more Neutral on Discovery, and its $22 price target there compares to a current $22.23. And it's Neutral on VIAC, where a $21 price target implies 12% downside.